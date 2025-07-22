Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,166.3% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 105,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 103,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

