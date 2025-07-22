Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $1.00 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,182.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 14,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.