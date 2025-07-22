Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $1.00 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.
Plug Power Trading Up 1.7%
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
In other Plug Power news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,182.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 14,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
