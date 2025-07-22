Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Michael Kevin Foster Acquires 749 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Kevin Foster bought 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $31,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,330 shares in the company, valued at $99,164.80. This represents a 47.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Kevin Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Michael Kevin Foster purchased 581 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.99 per share, with a total value of $25,558.19.

Shares of PLBC opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.15). Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLBC. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $103,720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 164,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 53,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

