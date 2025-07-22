Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Premier alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Premier

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,354.82. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

About Premier

(Get Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.