Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,452 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

