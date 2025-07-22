Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBH opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

