PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.07.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.