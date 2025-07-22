Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Procore Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

PCOR stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,775. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $581,412.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares in the company, valued at $83,510,458.92. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,723 shares of company stock worth $43,802,902 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

