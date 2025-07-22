Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Shares of QRVO opened at $87.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

