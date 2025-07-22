Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

Quaker Houghton stock opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Quaker Houghton has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

