REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 6,181.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 4.0%

REGENXBIO stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $425.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 100.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $162,961.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

