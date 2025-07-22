Reviewing Kinetik (KNTK) and The Competition

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – FIELD SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kinetik to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion $244.23 million 43.38 Kinetik Competitors $4.66 billion $411.58 million 5.09

Kinetik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Kinetik pays out 328.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Kinetik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 10.74% -8.05% 2.47% Kinetik Competitors -0.31% -34.94% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinetik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kinetik Competitors 239 1702 2940 97 2.58

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $55.56, indicating a potential upside of 34.81%. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Kinetik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s peers have a beta of 2.28, indicating that their average stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.