Reviewing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and HORIZON GROUP (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

HORIZON GROUP (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HORIZON GROUP and Kite Realty Group Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIZON GROUP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $841.84 million 5.88 $4.07 million $0.07 321.53

Profitability

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HORIZON GROUP.

This table compares HORIZON GROUP and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIZON GROUP N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 1.59% 0.41% 0.20%

Volatility and Risk

HORIZON GROUP has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HORIZON GROUP and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIZON GROUP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 6 2 1 2.44

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than HORIZON GROUP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of HORIZON GROUP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats HORIZON GROUP on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIZON GROUP

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

