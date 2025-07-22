Reviewing TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) and Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransEnterix and Longevity Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04
Longevity Health $560,671.00 7.14 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Longevity Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransEnterix.

Profitability

This table compares TransEnterix and Longevity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94%
Longevity Health -1,535.11% N/A -280.07%

Risk and Volatility

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Longevity Health beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Longevity Health

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

