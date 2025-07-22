Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 418.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $95,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 18,218 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $403,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,346.52. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,766 shares of company stock worth $765,632. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.