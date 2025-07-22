Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 655.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 154,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

