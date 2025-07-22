Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

SRPT stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $150.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.