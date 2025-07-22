Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partners

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $150.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.