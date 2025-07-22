Sean Maduck Sells 473 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 473 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $34,737.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,255.20. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Sean Maduck sold 4,315 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $317,066.20.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Sean Maduck sold 205 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $15,057.25.

On Monday, June 2nd, Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $1,581,600.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,917,995.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after acquiring an additional 142,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,708,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

