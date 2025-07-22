Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $831.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 16,943 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $252,281.27. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,793,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,587,993.35. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $296,659.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,923,510 shares in the company, valued at $43,355,653.30. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 453,276 shares of company stock worth $6,184,423. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.