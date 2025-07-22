SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.69 and last traded at C$18.54. Approximately 34,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.52.

SIG Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.99.

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.