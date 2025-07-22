Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 600 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Edison International by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

