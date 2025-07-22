Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 86,733 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of 374Water worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 374Water by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in 374Water by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 570,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 374Water by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of 374Water by 30.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 401,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. 374Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.22.

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). 374Water had a negative net margin of 2,093.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.57%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 103,379 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $43,419.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,981,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,112,322.82. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 129,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,478 and sold 328,964 shares valued at $136,044. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

