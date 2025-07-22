Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 6,147 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This trade represents a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,139 shares of company stock worth $79,992,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

