Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 4,278 Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia India Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of INCO stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $78.34.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

