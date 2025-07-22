Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 4,824 LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,600,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 261,406 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 294,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Trading Down 0.0%

LKQ opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.