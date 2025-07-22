Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 4,930 OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.