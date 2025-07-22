Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

