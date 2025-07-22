Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of AB High Yield ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $2,518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYFI opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

