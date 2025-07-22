Sigma Planning Corp Has $115,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 242,386 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 76,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 941,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of CLF stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.