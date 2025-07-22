Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.22.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $190.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.