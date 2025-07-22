Sigma Planning Corp Has $213,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,065,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,205,000 after purchasing an additional 224,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 659.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

