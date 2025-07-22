Sigma Planning Corp Has $215,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.