Sigma Planning Corp Has $224,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

