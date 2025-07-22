Sigma Planning Corp Has $241,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $116,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $108,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Allegion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,089,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,022,000 after purchasing an additional 414,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Allegion by 11,506.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 269,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allegion by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,641,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,552,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

