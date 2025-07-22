Sigma Planning Corp Has $250,000 Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $48.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

