Sigma Planning Corp Has $251,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.4%

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

