Sigma Planning Corp Has $257,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NET stock opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of -860.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total transaction of $7,997,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,841.68. This represents a 83.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $6,515,149.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,870,209. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,062 shares of company stock worth $99,070,153. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

