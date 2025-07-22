Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $241.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

