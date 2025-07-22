Sigma Planning Corp Invests $202,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $58,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.53%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush upgraded LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

