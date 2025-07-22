Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

