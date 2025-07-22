Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

