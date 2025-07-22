Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CSNR opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $36.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

Get Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (CSNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund focused on growth and pursuing inflation protection by investing in companies involved in the production, extraction, and processing of natural resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.