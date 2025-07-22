Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

