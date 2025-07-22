Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PZA stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

