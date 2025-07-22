Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 7,500 Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 7,756.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $668,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Hafnia Limited has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Articles

