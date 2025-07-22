Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 8,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,865,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,569 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,224,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890.75. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BB opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

