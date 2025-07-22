Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1,033.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 285,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 260,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 88.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

B&G Foods stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.54.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.70%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

