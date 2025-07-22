Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,515 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

