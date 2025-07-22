Sigma Planning Corp Sells 192,796 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,796 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.39% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

